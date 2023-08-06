It was not his fault. Yes, his responsibility, of course, but in any case an avoidable evil. The absence of Manuela Vanegas is a hard blow for the Colombian National Teamwho will not have her in the round of 16 match against Jamaica, this Tuesday (3:00 am Colombian time).

That moment in which he committed the foul, in the 1-0 defeat against Morocco, hurt as much as the penalty that unbalanced the game. His hands to his head, his face of panic at the yellow card, was a gesture that hurt the whole country.

Incredibly, the risk was taken with the five players who arrived warned and only she was out of the race. Much has been said, much has been justified by coach Abadía in his obsession with first place in the group, but in the end there remains the concern of losing a key player in defensive and offensive tasks.

‘It’s a very hard blow’

“It’s a hard blow not to be against Jamaica, I came to play seven games, it’s hard not to be there but I will contribute to the team on the field or in the stands”, Manuela recognized, with a very sad tone in her voice. Knowing that it could have been different… but not even crying is good anymore.

​

From the line, as he said in Perth, he will be encouraging because he is confident that he will be able to return to Sydney for the quarterfinals.

“Jamaica is a strong rival like all the ones we have faced, he works well, he is orderly, strong on the long ball to his forward, which is very powerful,” he analyzed, as if he were going onto the field. “You have to be very attentive in defense. We, to our game.”

​

Ana María Guzmán will probably appear in her place. It is not the same, it is not the same, but for her it is a unique opportunity. May it be as Manuela hopes, may football give her a new opportunity…

JENNY GAMEZ

SENT TO THE FEMALE WORLD CUP

