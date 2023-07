Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 00:14







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Real Murcia goal is usually well defended. And it seems that it will continue to be so with Manu García, “the best goalkeeper in the entire category” for Javier Recio, sports director. This is how he introduced the new grana player, a 32-year-old expert goalkeeper, who in …

This content is exclusive for subscribers