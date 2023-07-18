Tragedy in Salento, where a 2 and a half year old boy died in the swimming pool of a villa in Contrada Ucceri in Taurisano. On the spot the police and 118 health workers, who, despite all their efforts, they failed to revive the baby, who presumably drowned. The dynamics of what happened have yet to be reconstructed, but it would seem that the child, between 8 and 9 pm, escaped the control of the adults and ended up in the tub, located in the garden of the house.