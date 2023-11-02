Today, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Cabinet, received Udunbaatar Shigekhu, Ambassador of the Republic of Mongolia to the UAE.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and the Ambassador discussed various aspects of relations between the UAE and Mongolia and their development opportunities, especially in the economic, investment and development fields, in a way that serves their mutual interests and advances development and sustainable prosperity in the two countries, in addition to a number of topics of interest. Subscriber.