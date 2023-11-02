Thursday, November 2, 2023
Criminal suspicions | The police suspect: Someone shot the lynx and left the carcass in the forest

November 2, 2023
in World Europe
Criminal suspicions | The police suspect: Someone shot the lynx and left the carcass in the forest

A passer-by found a dead young female lynx in the forest. During the investigations, a bullet was found in the animal.

Police is investigating a suspected gross hunting crime in Sastamala, Pirkanmaa.

A young female lynx shot in the forest was found in Suodennime in Pohjois-Sastamala, although no permits have been issued for lynx hunting in the area. The police release states that the animal is estimated to have died at the beginning of September.

A passer-by found a dead lynx in the forest and it was submitted to the Food Agency for investigations, says the police of the Interior of Finland in their press release. In the investigations, the bullet that caused the animal’s death was found in the lynx.

Unauthorized shooting of a lynx is punishable as a serious hunting crime in principle. The prescribed punishment for the act is imprisonment for a minimum of four months and a maximum of four years. Ilves’ replacement price varies between 1,400 and 2,100 euros.

