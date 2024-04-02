His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Office, met with employees of a number of local and federal authorities and ambassadors of sisterly and friendly countries on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “Today I was pleased to meet the employees of a number of local and federal authorities and the ambassadors of sisterly and friendly countries on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, and to share with them the Iftar banquet. We exchanged our best wishes for continued goodness, growth and prosperity for the UAE and its people.”