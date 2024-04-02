ANDunited states is not involved in the airstrike against the consulate building Iran in Syriathat Tehran attributes to Israel, nor was he informed in advance, official sources assured this Tuesday.

Iran vowed to retaliate for the attack in Damascus, which killed more than a dozen people, including senior commanders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guardwhile Israel has so far refused to comment.

“We had nothing to do with the attack in Damascus, we were not involved in any way,” said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

The official described the minister's comments as “nonsense.” Iranian Foreign Affairs, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, that USAIsrael's main ally, was responsible for the attack.

Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh also said Washington forces played no role in the bombing, and that the United States relayed it to Tehran through private channels.

Iranians protest this Monday in Tehran against the Israeli bombing in Syria. Photo:EFE Share

“We were not notified by the Israelis about their attack or the intended target of their attack in Damascus,” Singh told reporters. “We have made it very clear in private channels to Iran that we were not responsible,” he concluded.

Iranian state media reported that 13 people were killed in the events on Monday, seven of them members of the Revolutionary Guard and six Syrian citizens.

That branch of the Iranian forces, considered the ideological army of the Islamic Republic, stated that among the dead were two senior commanders: Brigadier Generals Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahim.

Singh assured that Washington estimates that senior Revolutionary Guard officers were killed, but has not been able to independently confirm their identities.