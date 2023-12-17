Dubai (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, witnessed the opening of the 33rd Arab Scout Camp, which Dubai is hosting for the first time under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and organized by the Emirates Scouts Association in cooperation With the Arab Scout Organization – Arab Scout Territory, with the presence and participation of 1,500 participants and 19 Arab delegations, and its activities held at the Al Marmoum Reserve in Dubai will continue until December 25th.

Cultural bridges

During the opening, His Highness stressed the importance of scouting in building the character of Arab youth, developing their individual capabilities and enhancing their leadership and social skills, in addition to its direct positive impact on enhancing the spirit of belonging and the values ​​of citizenship, tolerance and respect, and teaching them how to deal with challenges and bear responsibility towards their society and their country. His Highness said: “It represents Dubai is a gateway to creativity and knowledge exchange, as it hosts many of the world’s leading Arab and international conferences. The emirate’s hosting of major scouting conferences reflects its strong commitment to promoting scouting values, providing a stimulating environment for developing youth capabilities, and enhancing the spirit of leadership and communication between scouts from different cultures, which contributes to “Enhancing mutual understanding of scouting work and building cultural bridges between them.”

The highest scouting award

The Arab Scout Committee awarded His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, the Arab Scout Medal, and it was received on behalf of His Highness by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which is the highest Arab Scout medal granted by the Committee. For the Arab leaders who have enriched the Arab scene with outstanding contributions and constant support for various fields of scouting. The opening ceremony was attended by Her Excellency Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, and Dr. Salem Abdul Rahman Al Darmaki, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Scouts Association, Vice Chairman of the Arab Scout Committee and Chairman of the Supreme Camp Organizing Committee. Dr. Abdullah Al-Tariji, Chairman of the Arab Scout Committee, Dr. Hani Abdel-Wahab, Secretary-General of the Arab Scout Organization and Regional Director, and Khalil Rahma, Commander-in-Chief of the camp.

“Scouting is a Sustainable Approach” On this occasion, Dr. Salem Abdul Rahman Al Darmaki said, “The Arab Scout Camp is the largest regional scouting event in which scouts from all over the Arab world participate, and it has been held every two years since 1954.”

Al Darmaki added, “The UAE’s hosting of this important regional event, as the association chose Dubai as the venue for holding the first event of its kind in the region, days after the end of the COP 28 Conference of the Parties, to confirm that the UAE’s pledges to confront climate change is an approach it has taken.” Wise leadership since its establishment, and the UAE Scouts are keen to follow the same approach. Therefore, the camp’s slogan was “Scouting is a Sustainable Approach.”

Al Darmaki explained that choosing the Al Marmoom Reserve as a place to establish the Arab camp stems from the great interest in this natural reserve, which is the largest environmental tourist destination, stressing the prominent role of the UAE Scouts in this reserve through the “Al Marmoom Scouts” project, which aims to develop the capabilities and skills of the younger generations. Physically and culturally, and stimulating the spirit of authenticity and connection to the land, and positive communication with the natural environment through a variety of different activities, which were designed to enhance the concepts of protecting the environment, wildlife and the rich desert life that characterizes the reserve, which resulted in the organization of four scout camps that received local, Arab and Gulf participation. From 2017 until 2022, and today it culminated in the organization of the 33rd Arab Scout Camp on the land of the Al Marmoom Reserve in Dubai.

A rich program. For his part, Dr. Hani Abdel Wahab, Secretary General of the Arab Scout Organization and Regional Director, said that the 33rd Arab Scout Camp is an important historical event, as it is the largest camp in number in 33 years, with the attendance of more than 1,500 participants and volunteers from all Arab countries, and includes a program A rich approach to achieving sustainable development goals and enriching the minds of future youth.

UAE Girl Guides

As for Dr. Hoda Al Matrooshi, Director of the Emirates Girl Guides Association, she expressed her happiness with the participation of female guides from the Emirates in the 33rd Arab Scout Camp, which is considered the most prominent scouting event in the Arab world, and is held for the first time in Dubai since the beginning of the guiding movement in the Emirates. Al Matrooshi pointed out that this Participation is a milestone in the history of the UAE Girl Guides, as the camp includes many distinguished female leaders in the Girl Guides Association, who have been assigned to organize and manage the camp, in line with the UAE’s leading position in the world. She said, “This participation comes in response to the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak.” President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation (Mother of the Nation), who stressed the value and importance of this scouting event as the largest Arab scouting event hosted by the country for the first time in its history, pointing out that the event witnesses the participation of more than 150 female guides and leaders. From the Emirates Girl Guides Association, which is considered an added value to the various Arab participations, which are close to 311 female leaders and guides from 10 Arab countries.”