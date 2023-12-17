Gaza War | The head of the UN organization on the situation of civilians in Gaza: “It wouldn't surprise me if people start dying of hunger”

According to the UN aid organization for Palestinian refugees, the residents of Gaza are even at risk of starvation.

of Israel the army continued its attacks on the Gaza Strip on Sunday. As the fighting continued, political pressure to release hostages held by extremist organizations in the Palestinian Territory grew even more.

According to the Israeli army, there are still two hundred hostages in Gaza. Hamas and other extremist organizations took about 240 hostages during their attack on Israel. The Israeli army mistakenly killed three hostages in Gaza City on Friday because the soldiers mistook them for a threat.

Qatar, which mediates the negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, has confirmed that negotiations for a new ceasefire in Gaza, as well as the release of hostages, are ongoing. However, Hamas has announced on the Telegram messaging service that it is not willing to negotiate about the hostages until the Israeli aggression ends completely.

On Sunday, loved ones mourned at the funeral of a hostage mistakenly killed by Israel at the Shefayim kibbutz near Tel Aviv.

of the UN according to the situation of civilians in Gaza is becoming completely hopeless. The World Organization announced earlier this past week that desperate people are trying to rob aid shipments because the region is descending into full anarchy.

“It wouldn't surprise me if people start dying of hunger or the combined effects of hunger, disease and weakened immunity,” summed up the head of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini.

According to UNRWA, communications in Gaza were down since Thursday. On Sunday, Paltel, Gaza's largest telecommunications operator, said that connections had been partially restored.

Third According to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Ministry of Health, at least 18,800 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in the month-long fighting. According to Israel, more than 120 soldiers of its army have died.

In the attack on Israel by Hamas and other extremist organizations at the beginning of October, according to the latest figures of the Israeli authorities, 1,140 people, mostly civilians, died.