His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, this morning (Thursday), raised the flag of the United Arab Emirates on the flagpole of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library” in Dubai, during the celebration organized by the “Watani Al Emarat Foundation” at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to celebrate the “Flag Day” in which the UAE leadership and people celebrate the symbol of the State of the Union, and the values ​​established by the founding fathers as a guarantee that guarantees the Emirates and its generous people the reasons for progress and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the celebration of the Flag Day reflects the status of the national occasion dear to the hearts of the people of the Emirates, in which the feelings of belonging to the homeland and loyalty to its wise leadership are renewed, which made the happiness of everyone who lives on this good land a goal to achieve concerted efforts. On this day, the people of the Emirates renew the covenant to continue the construction process.

His Highness said: “The UAE flag is a symbol of the UAE’s unity, strength and pride, and a witness to the march of development and progress initiated by the founding fathers. Today, we renew our pledge to our wise leadership to continue working and exert more effort to raise the flag of the state high, with more achievements that preserve our country’s position and ensure its progress. and prosperity.”

His Highness added: “The flag of our country will remain high with the hands of the people of the Emirates, and their qualitative achievements in all fields, in which determination gathers to create a future whose features are shaped under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and the support of Their Highnesses Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council and rulers of the Emirates, for our country to continue its successes and progress with qualitative achievements that build a unique development model that puts the human being at the forefront of priorities.

Upon his arrival at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library in Dubai, His Highness was received by Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and HE Dirar Belhoul Al Falasi, Executive Director of the Watani Al Emarat Foundation.

During the flag-raising ceremony, the music of the Dubai Police played the national anthem of the United Arab Emirates, while the Emirates Knights Aerobatic Team performed a show in the sky of the celebration, during which smoke plumes carried the colors of the UAE flag.

At the end of the event, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took memorial photos with the organizers of the celebration, which was organized under the slogan “We raise the flags for the future of the UAE”, with the participation of a group of school students, cavalry, and candidates from the students of the Dubai Police Academy.