Betting on sports using Bitcoin is a lot easier nowadays, where a lot of offshore sportsbooks accept cryptocurrencies as payment, and that can lead to several benefits.

It usually includes being able to bet and gamble without providing much personal information, as well as having very fast deposits and great odds.

So in this article, we’ll talk about some of the best Bitcoin sports betting sites on the market today in terms of ease of use, odds, security, and more.

If you are looking for the best bookmakers that accept Bitcoin, check out this preview below that offers an overview of some of the best sports betting platforms available today:

Below, we show you all the details of some of the best active Bitcoin sports betting sites on the market to consider using today.

BetOnline – Best Bitcoin sports betting site in 2022

BetOnline is considered by many the best gambling site that accepts Bitcoin in 2022, and has a very large base of users making daily bets in all sorts of sports.

The website has a great reputation in cryptocurrency gambling as it is a traditional platform that exists for almost 30 years. BetOnline is great if you plan to focus your efforts on sports betting.

BetOnline covers major sports such as baseball, basketball, and soccer, as well as tennis, golf, and more. The gambling markets have very competitive odd and can be accessed live or pre-match.

Besides sports betting, this platform also offers options such as e-sports, poker and horse racing markets.

The platform accepts other cryptocurrencies, such as, Litecoin and Ethereum, but also works with credit and debit cards, such as MasterCard and Visa.

There are bonuses if you’re using a cryptocurrency, of 5% when making deposits with Litecoin, Bitcoin or Ethereum. BetOline also offers 50% welcome bonus up to one thousand dollars, only requiring a deposit of around fifty dollars for it.

Rabona – Bitcoin gambling site with great sports betting odds

Rabona is a Bitcoin focused gambling website, which was created in 2019 and since has grown a lot over time. It is a very diverse platform, featuring sports betting options, live dealers, slots and tournaments and casino games.

Rabona accepts a lot of different cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin and more, besides the regular funding options you would expect from a similar platform.

A nice feature that Rabona has is the dedicated mobile app, which you can easily access through your phone. The mobile version functions really well, allowing the users to bet on the go.

Withdrawals and deposits are quick at Rabona, and they offer a 100% bonus (up to $750) for your first deposit! Although you can start with the minimum deposit, which is only $20!

Finally, this platform also offers live chat support any day of the week, in case you need any kind of assistance!

Thunderpick – Best e-sports gambling platform

Thunderpick is a very modern option when it comes to online gambling sites, offering many types of bets, from sports betting to casino games, as well as having their own racing games and offering leaderboards and a lot of giveaway promotions.

One point to note about Thunderpick is the e-sports offerings, betting on competitive video game matches has become very popular and the house allows you to play with cryptocurrencies in many of the most competitive e-sports out there.

For example, in the Counter Strike Global Offensive section, you will find a feed of schedules, upcoming matches, and which international teams are competing.

Thunderpick has a very diverse range of e-sports odds, from VIP clubs where users who place high bets can join to handicap betting, this platform is filled with bonuses and perks.

In addition, you can use Tether and a variety of other tokens listed below. CS:GO is the most-played game on Steam and has almost one million daily active players. Therefore, CS:GO betting sites are also in high demand.

XBet – Great Bitcoin option for sports betting markets

If you are looking to focus on sports betting markets, consider XBet, as this platform supports many sporting events. Thus, covering everything from tennis, UFC, baseball, basketball, and hockey.

XBet offers competitive odds on every sport it has available to gamble. Using XBet, you can also bet on multiple events around the world, such as horse racing. Besides sports betting, horse racing, and other events around the world, XBet also offers the option to bet on casino games.

As a hybrid gambling site, XBet works both with fiat money and Bitcoin payments. The former includes debit cards issued by both Mastercard and Visa. Bitcoin payments enjoy withdrawals and higher limits that are usually credited within less than a day.

XBet has a welcoming bonus of up to $500 to each first deposit, although the deposit is only matched up to 50%, which is significantly lower than the other platforms covered in the sections above.