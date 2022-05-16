Manolo Torres changes the position of CEO for that of President, a position that had been vacant since Agustín Lasaosa left it in order to defend his innocence in Operation Oikos. Three years later, Huesca once again has a president and the position of CEO is diluted in a commission formed by Torres himself, Alberto Larraz (he was a director in the Government of Aragon), Fernando Callizo (businessman) and Sergio Gracia (businessman).

Manolo Torres becomes the 23rd president of the Alto Aragonese club. He was born in Huesca in 1971 and has a law degree. The current president entered the Board of Directors in 2012 and has played a key role since the club was involved in Operation Oikos. In the world of sports he started as a goalkeeper at his school, later he switched to basketball. He played for Peñas and obtained the title of superior coach, which would lead him to be an assistant to Andreu Casadevall and Javier Zaragoza at Huesca La Magia of ACB.

Huesca turns the page on Petón’s glorious career as club advisor, although he will continue to be the president of the Alcoraz Foundation, which is the largest shareholder. by his side, the other alma mater of the club, Agustín Lasaosa, hopes that the judicial steps will take place to make a decision regarding his future.