Riyadh (dpa)

Saudi media reports revealed that the management of the German club Bayern Munich has set an amount of 30 million euros in order to sell the contract of Senegalese striker Sadio Mane to any club that wishes, especially in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi newspaper, Al-Riyadiah, quoted Marco Nebe, Bayern’s technical director, as saying: “The management of his club does not mind selling the contract of the captain of the Senegalese national team.” He said, “Sadio Mane will attend the club, and we decided to meet with him to inform him of allowing his transfer to any club he desires, whether it is in Saudi Arabia or elsewhere.”

Press reports during the past weeks linked Mane’s name to moving to the Saudi “Roshen” League, to represent the ranks of the Al-Ahly Jeddah team, while other reports indicated Al-Nasr’s desire to include the historical top scorer of Senegal. Mane joined Bayern Munich last summer, from Liverpool, in a deal worth 32 million euros, with a contract that will last until 2025.

Mane participated with Bayern Munich in 38 matches last season, and succeeded in scoring 12 goals and assisting six goals, and his market value is 25 million euros.