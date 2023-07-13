Genoa – The yellow weather alert continues until 3 pm throughout Liguria. Heavy rains have affected, since today morning, above all the central part of the regionbetween the coast and the hinterland.

During the morning the rains slowly moved to the eastern part of the region.

Genoa, heavy rains on the city in the early hours of the morning



At the moment there are no significant consequences in the area, apart from some local flooding and some fallen trees in western Genoa.

The amount of rain

In one hour 92 millimeters fell in Isoverde (Campomorone), 78.8 in Mignanego, 65.8 in Passo del Turchino, 56.4 in Mele, 55.3 in Busalla, 54.4 in Borzone (Borzonasca), 50.4 in Pratomollo and 50 in Monte Cappellino (Savignone) .

There were 159.4 millimeters of rain in 3 hours in Isoverde. 103.4 at Mignanego, 100 at Passo del Turchino, 96.9 at Busalla, 81.8 at Mele, always in 3 hours.

Over the 30 minutes, the most significant level was recorded in Mignanego (47.6).