After today’s five goals in Monzello, tomorrow’s match against San Giuliano City

Five rings from Brianza in the derby between newly promoted, Monza from B to A and Novara from D to C. Five flashes that are as many gifts to the CEO of Monza Adriano Galliani, on his 78th birthday.

After the 4 goals trimmed in Bellinzona, Piacenza and Renate, Monza, which came from 12 overall goals in the last 3 friendlies, has decided to exaggerate and give themselves a five against the Novaresi. Patrick Ciurria, Mattia Valoti and Gianluca Caprari were the architects of the victory. Especially Patrick Ciurria, the 27-year-old ex Pordenone born in Sassuolo, who allowed Monza to close the first half 1-0, taking advantage of a mistake by the opposing defense.

Even the rigor then transformed by Valoti at the beginning of the second half is the result of a beautiful combination between Ciurria himself and Caprari. After the third goal of the former Veronese, Ciurria and Valoti again close the scoresheet with a brace each. The Novara in the first half had hit a post. Right in the first portion of the game, there was also a good contribution from Di Gregorio between the goalposts of Brianza. In fact, the start of the game was the less brilliant part of the performance of Stroppa’s team, which then spread in the last half hour of play after the 2-0 penalty converted by Valoti. See also Messi reveals the complications he had with covid-19

This is the formation fielded by Mister Stroppa: Di Gregorio, Marrone, Paletta (from 46 ‘P. Pereira), Caldirola, Donati, F. Ranocchia (from 66’ Camara ‘), Barberis, Valoti, D’Alessandro (from 80’ Siatounis ) Caprari (from 66 ‘La Torre), Ciurria.

July 30, 2022 (change July 30, 2022 | 19:37)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Manita #birthday #cake #Monza #gifts #Adriano #Galliani