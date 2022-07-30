Saturday, July 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Díaz, champion: Liverpool won the Community Shield against Manchester City

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Luis Diaz

Luis Díaz, in a duel against City.

Luis Díaz, in a duel against City.

They met this Saturday in the match for the first title of the season.

Luis Díaz celebrated this Saturday his first title of the English season, the Community Shieldin Liverpool’s victory against Manchester City.

See also  Bangkok decorates for the friendly of Liverpool and United

Liverpool, with the Colombian as the starter and with action for 89 minutes, won 3-1 in a vibrant game.

Liverpool

Liverpool vs. Manchester City.

Liverpool claimed the first title of the English season by dominating rival Manchester City in Leicester, with Erling Haaland missing a goal sung in added time, moments after Darwin Núñez sealed the scoring.

The ‘Reds’, who had been one point behind the ‘Citizens’ in the Premier last season, opened the scoring through Trent Alexander-Arnold after 21 minutes of play, before the Argentinian Julián Álvarez equalized 20 minutes to go.

louis diaz

Luis Díaz, in the match against City.

But a penalty scored by Mohamed Salah (83) and a headed goal by Núñez (90+3) gave Jurgen Klopp’s men the title.

Liverpool won their first Community Shield, equivalent to the Super Cup, since 2006, while Uruguayan Darwin Núñez scored his first goal as a ‘Red’ in an official match.

AFP

more sports news

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Luis #Díaz #champion #Liverpool #won #Community #Shield #Manchester #City

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Salah shines and Nunez signs his first official appearance .. Details of Liverpool winning the "Etihad Shield" title

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.