Luis Díaz, champion: Liverpool won the Community Shield against Manchester City

Luis Díaz, in a duel against City.
They met this Saturday in the match for the first title of the season.
July 30, 2022, 01:19 PM
Luis Díaz celebrated this Saturday his first title of the English season, the Community Shieldin Liverpool’s victory against Manchester City.
Liverpool, with the Colombian as the starter and with action for 89 minutes, won 3-1 in a vibrant game.
Liverpool claimed the first title of the English season by dominating rival Manchester City in Leicester, with Erling Haaland missing a goal sung in added time, moments after Darwin Núñez sealed the scoring.
The ‘Reds’, who had been one point behind the ‘Citizens’ in the Premier last season, opened the scoring through Trent Alexander-Arnold after 21 minutes of play, before the Argentinian Julián Álvarez equalized 20 minutes to go.
But a penalty scored by Mohamed Salah (83) and a headed goal by Núñez (90+3) gave Jurgen Klopp’s men the title.
Liverpool won their first Community Shield, equivalent to the Super Cup, since 2006, while Uruguayan Darwin Núñez scored his first goal as a ‘Red’ in an official match.
AFP
