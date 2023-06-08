Revolutionary months for Manila which has found the courage to make important choices for its own good.

Manila Nazzaro broke the silence after the farewell to Lorenzo Amoruso and rumors of a new romance with Stefano Oradei. He did so by giving an interview to the weekly Confidences on newsstands.

In recent days, Manila had attacked the many haters on social media who insulted her for this choice to leave Amoruso with whom she had been together for 6 and a half years.

Manila today said she was happy with her life, with the revolution she has implemented and with the courage she has had to change.

“I am super happy, I look great and I feel full of energy and enthusiasm. I literally revolutionized my life and it took courage, because I did it without certainties about the future” – her words.

Today the former Miss Italy said she was a happy woman and told the weekly the secret of her happiness.

“I’ve learned to recognize positive vibes and surround myself with them. So, I took the plunge: I closed an important relationship and left a secure job. In short, in three months I changed everything and I did it while dealing with a breast problem, back surgery, the renovation of my apartment, a move. And to conclude the renovation, I also got rid of the hair extensions” – he said.

As for breaking up with Lorenzo AmorusoManila admitted that she gradually realized their relationship was toxic and things weren’t going her way.

“Things with Lorenzo didn’t go as I thought. Gradually I realized that I was in a toxic relationship. And I won’t have second thoughts, because he told lies that put a tombstone on the report.”

For the first time he then spoke about Stefano Oradei. Manila did not formalize the relationship but called him a “special person”.