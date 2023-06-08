After knowing the revealing conversations on Instagram between Pedro Aquino and the singer Jessy Kate, despite the fact that the footballer is married and has three daughters with his wife, Katherine Fernandeza similar scenario came to light in 2020: the model Xoana González announced that the popular “Rock” made her an indecent proposal.

Both bombs were presented in the entertainment program “Magaly TV, the firm“. On this occasion, it was the netizens themselves who, after learning of Pedro Aquino’s intentions towards Jessy Kate, remembered when the Peruvian team player wanted to be the “discreet friend” of the Argentine model.

What did Pedro Aquino say to Xoana González?

This event happened in 2020, a time when the athlete would already be married to Katherine Fernández, because on his social networks Not here He had posted (in May 2022) a loving message to the mother of his daughters for the celebration of their third anniversary as spouses, so everything indicates that this year they would have already completed four years of marriage.

In this sense, in the midst of a pandemic year, It was the model Xoana herself who decided to tell Magaly Medinain his program, how is it that Pedro Aquino contacted her and that he made her an indecent proposal so that they both become “discreet” friends.

“(It was) through Instagram, but the funniest thing is that I have a community manager who notifies me of all the messages. Those who want work, those who are ‘abandoned dogs’ and want other things (…). So, He tells me (my community): ‘Pedro Aquino wrote you’. He thought it was you, and he wants to be your discreet friend. (I thought) he was separated, but you enter his photos and he is with his wife,” he revealed in his Xoana González moment.

What message did Pedro Aquino write to his wife for their wedding anniversary?

As recalled, Pedro Aquino, in May 2022, posted a tender message on social media to his wife and mother of his three daughters, Katherine, for having completed three years of marriage.

“Happy three years married, sweetheart of my life, I love you very much. Let’s go for many more years together by the hand of God ”, wrote the athlete at that time.