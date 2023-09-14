PDo you eat that together, Japanese comics and German fairy tales? Yes definitely. And it’s exciting and funny too. The fantasy author Aljoscha Jelinek and Mareike Noske, who goes by the name Blackii, have made a manga out of the story of the Brothers Grimm. Boy is the name of her protagonist with googly eyes and a hedgehog hairstyle who dreams of becoming a legendary fairytale hero and therefore takes on some nasty characters.

The fact that the two of them deal with the fairy tales of the famous Grimm brothers also has to do with Jelinek’s origins: The author grew up in Hanau, the birthplace of Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm. As a child, he loved wandering through the Wilhelmsbad State Park, as Jelinek explains, and he often attended the open-air performances of the Brothers Grimm Festival as a child – and loved them. But his and Noske’s manga series entitled “Children of Grimm” is not intended to be a copy – i.e. a retelling of the fairy tales. “The fairy tales are just a basis that we loosely use as a basis to create something of our own,” says Jelinek. “Our comic is a kind of Grimm remix.”