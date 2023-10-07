Maneuver, the government imposes 2 billion in cuts to the expenses of the ministries

The Meloni government puts the ministries on hold. The maneuver will require more cuts than expected, many more. As the Press writes, “in 2024 they should have been worth three hundred million, they rose to two billion. A rather ambitious goalalmost as much as that of carrying out twenty billion in privatizations in a three-year period”.

As the Turin newspaper explains, “the goal for the three-year period was one and a half billion in savings (300 in 2024, 500 in 2025, 700 in 2026), largely borne by the Treasury (647 million), the Ministry of Business (199), Defense (193) and Infrastructure (135). Over the summer, Giorgetti’s technical structure had written to each minister asking for a response by 10 September. Giorgetti called his colleagues to order once, twice.”

But according to the Press “Two presented themselves with a proposal for savings: Antonio Tajani (Foreign Affairs), forced by the political circumstance of being the leader of the party calling for privatizations, and Francesco Lollobrigida (Agriculture)bound by being the minister closest to the prime minister”. And so here is the expansion of the spending review. Assuming that it can be done.

