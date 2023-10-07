The 2024 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship has yet to officially start, but there are already those who are working hard to be present on the grid, as well as the Federation and Automobile Club de l’Ouest to understand how to organize everything.

With the increase in attendance in the Hypercar Class, from next year there will no longer be space for LMP2, while the possibility of registrations for the new LMGT3 category which will replace the current LMGTE AM will certainly be expanded. But up to a certain point and now let’s try to understand why.

In addition to the confirmed pairs of prototypes brought by Toyota, Ferrari and Peugeot, the list of starters of the first batch will include the presence of the two official Porsches developed by Team Penske, together with the private ones of Jota and Proton Competition, while the very will probably continue with just one V-Series.R.

These are the names that already appear in the 2023 list, to which we need to understand if Vanwall Racing will be added again with the ByKolles team and Glickenhaus, private projects that will try to make at least a dignified impression against the giants of global motoring, something that has been more successful to the Italian-American team of tightrope walker Jim Glickenhaus and to that of Colin Kolles representing the English brand.

Lamborghini will make its debut in the series with a single SC63 LMDh, BMW will instead bring two new M Hybrid V8s with Team WRT, as will Alpine with the pair of A424 LMDhs and Isotta Fraschini, who has declared her intention to apply for two Tipo 6s LMH-C.

Finally, Pescarolo Sport is also ready to register the first Peugeot 9X8 LMH customers; if all these were to be accepted, we would reach 21 cars, from which we will have to start with the calculations to understand how many entries to accept among the LMGT3s.

Mirko Bortolotti, SSR Performance Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT3 Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

The FIA ​​has guaranteed priority to manufacturers already present among the Hypercars that have series-derived GT3 models, but without defining a maximum number of seats available.

Going by order, Toyota is working on the development of the GT3 which was presented as a Concept some time ago; it is possible that this will appear under the Lexus brand as the heir to the RC F GT3 and will be prepared by the ASP team, although for the moment nothing has been officially announced.

The same goes for Aston Martin, currently present with the Vantage GTE and ready to launch a renewed GT3 in 2024. Here the request for space would be ‘preventive’, in the sense that the British company would like to be present again to give continuity to the work that the team The Heart Of Racing is making in GTE, in parallel with the development of the Valkyrie Hypercar which will arrive in 2025.

Through the priority granted to Cadillac and General Motors, two new Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs will be brought by TF Sport, Porsche has confirmed two 911 GT3-R 992s designed by Manthey and Ferrari will not be missing with the 296 GT3s.

Lamborghini Squadra Corse is also very keen on the presence of its Huracan GT3 EVO2, in the process of understanding whether to rely on Iron Lynx here too (which already works on the LMDh), or ask another team among those of reference in the GT panorama.

Ford Mustang GT3 Photo by: Ford Performance

BMW is thinking about the crews of the WRT M4 GT3s: it is no mystery that one of these could see the presence of Valentino Rossi, even if the names to join him are not simple considering the commitments to be made with the LMDh, also in IMSA .

Finally, Ford Performance presented the brand new Mustang GT3 that it wants to have in the pits via Proton Competition in two examples, as already announced during the Le Mans weekend this year, while the last in chronological order to reveal its plans was McLaren , which agreed with United Autosports to bring the 720S GT3 EVO, but intelligently underlines that it certainly still has nothing in hand, other than the documentation for the entry application.

At this point, assuming that each team will have a couple of cars confirmed and accepted, there would be at least 18 places occupied, which added to the above would bring the attendance for the whole year to a total of 39.

It remains to be seen how many boxes will actually need to be filled, also considering the capacity of the racetracks where you go racing and the number of extra requests that will be received by the FIA. To date, the leaders of world motorsport have not set a ceiling, but have stated that many are queuing for an answer.

Among the GT3s, Honda and Mercedes are certainly interested: the former is also thinking about the advent of the Acura LMDh in 2025, the latter because despite not having a prototype planned to date, it remains somewhat intrigued by the idea of appear in the top endurance series.

If at first Audi Sport could have returned or attempted an approach, it is a fact that the renunciation of programs linked to customer racing in favor of landing in F1 from 2026 marked a step backwards for the Four Rings, among other things with a general ‘flight’ on the part of the drivers and teams who had the R8 LMS in their hands in the various GT3 championships, primarily the GT World Challenge.

The penultimate FIA ​​World Council of 2023 is scheduled for 19 October and the first indications could already arrive here on what we will be able to see next year, starting in Qatar at the beginning of March.