While Luis Diaz is preparing for the crucial match that Liverpool will have this Sunday against Manchester City, his father walks around the city capturing the attention of the fans.

Known as Mane Diaz, Lucho's father had to go live in England for safety, after he was the victim of a kidnapping in Colombia. After his release, after a great media impact, Lucho took him to Liverpool.

Mane has sacrificed his environment, his atmosphere of joy in which he lived in his land, but instead he has adapted as a character in the English environment.

Mane Diaz. Photo:Particular. Share

Mane has become a true legend. Wherever he goes he is recognized. Photos of fans with Lucho's father, who is one of the most important players on the squad, are published on social networks.

In recent months Mane has become a celebrity, not only in the stadium. He takes photographs with the Liverpool players and shares with the staff. He has even declared himself best friends with coach Jurgen Klopp.

Mane will surely be very attentive accompanying Lucho in this weekend's crucial match when the leadership of the Premier League is at stake.

SPORTS