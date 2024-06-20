Countdown to the fateful July 7, 2024, the date on which EU Regulation 2019/2144 will apply to all newly registered cars the safety regulations that came into force on 6 July 2022 limited to newly homologated models. The legislation, in line with the EU objectives which envisage reducing the number of accidents and victims by 50% by 2030 to reach zero deaths on the roads by 2050, establishes the compulsory nature of specific safety systems on vehicles with a particular emphasis on ADAS, automatic driver assistance devices. Devices which, according to studies by the ACI and the Polytechnic of Turin, can prevent 60% of accidents and avoid almost 1 in 2 rear-end collisions.

But which and how many ADAS are in question? We counted 12, eight of which are applied to the car windshield and which require precise recalibration if the windshield is replaced: in fact, a deviation of a few tenths of a degree is enough to cause incorrect functioning of the safety system and a consequent increase in the risk of accidents when using the vehicle. In this field Carglass is, for example, a company specialized in this type of intervention, and indeed aware that only 39% of Italians know the need for correct recalibration of ADAS systems, it has created a practical graphic guide to learn about all the mandatory devices and their functions main.

ADAS installed on the windshield

When we talk about ADAS we first of all mean software that has different functions and that interfaces with different hardware such as cameras and sensors. The windshield, through the installation of one or more front cameras, becomes a real “eye” of the car with which the following are activated:

1 – Adaptive speed control – Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) – Increases or decreases the travel speed, constantly ensuring that the vehicle’s safety distance is maintained compared to the one in front.

2 – Collision avoidance system – Collision Avoidance (CA) – It detects the presence of obstacles and is able to reduce the possible damage of a collision or avoid them completely by braking the car autonomously.

3 – Forward Collision Warning (FCW) – Signals the presence of an obstacle in front of the car.

4 – Lane departure warning – Lane Departure Warning (LDW) – It warns the driver that he is about to cross the lane line through an acoustic signal or a vibration, if the lane change indicator has not been activated.

5 – Lane keeping system – Lane Keeping System (LKS) – It detects the approach to a road or lane demarcation line and, in addition to warning with an acoustic signal or vibration, it corrects the trajectory if the driver does not bring the car back into the correct lane.

6 – Automatic emergency braking – Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) – It allows you to brake automatically when the cameras and sensors detect the presence of obstacles and no or insufficient reaction from the driver.

7 – Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR) – It is used to recognize road signs and report them to the motorist, in case he missed them.

8 – Intelligent speed assistance – Intelligent Speed ​​Adaptation (ISA) – It is a system that “reads” speed limit signs and warns the driver with a visual signal, audible signal or both. ISA does not intervene on the engine or brakes, but leaves the driver the freedom to choose whether to slow down or not. The system can however be deactivated.

ADAS not installed on the windshield

9 – Alcolock – Using a series of sensors, it prevents the engine from starting if it is detected that the driver has a higher blood alcohol level than permitted. For this particular ADAS the legislation does not provide for the obligation to install the device, but it is mandatory to prepare the vehicle for its possible installation.

10 – Event Data Recorder (Black Box) – It is a device used to collect and store data relating to road accidents and the condition of the vehicle before, during and after a possible accident. Among the data recorded are speed, braking, position and orientation of the vehicle, the status and use of safety systems, brake action and other relevant parameters of on-board systems.

11 – Obstacle detection when reversing – The new legislation provides for the obligation to fit an obstacle detection system during reversing maneuvers which integrates the blind spot detection system, increasing the intrinsic safety of the vehicle.

12 – Blind spot monitoring – Blind Spot Assist – It allows the driver to monitor blind spots in the front, around the side mirrors. It serves to cover that portion of space not reflected by the mirrors, in which the risk of an accident arises when you start to overtake.