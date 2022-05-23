On 1 June the Azzurri will face Argentina in the match between the European champions and the winners of the last America’s Cup. Then Nations League: match against Germany (twice), Hungary and England

After the painful elimination from the World Cup, the Italian national team gets back on track and looks ahead. It starts from the luxury friendly match against Argentina and from the first four matches of the Nations League. Coach Roberto Mancini has called up 39 players for next month’s matches: Leonardo Spinazzola will return, Andrea Pinamonti has been called up for the first time. Gianluca Caprari rejoins the national team three and a half years after the call-up in October 2018. There will be no injured Chiesa, Castrovilli, Toloi and Immobile.

The program – The Azzurri will meet next Friday, May 27 in Coverciano. On Wednesday 1 June they will face Argentina in the challenge between the European champions and the winners of the last America's Cup. Instead, the journey into the Nations League will start from the Via Emilia, which includes four games in June and the last two at the end of September: after having reached the Final Four last year, hosted in Milan and Turin and closed in third place, the Azzurri will make their debut in the tournament on Saturday 4 June against Germany at the Dall'Ara in Bologna, and then hosting Hungary on Tuesday 7 June at the Manuzzi in Cesena. The two home matches will be followed by two away matches: the first against England on Saturday 11 June in Wolverhampton and the second on Tuesday 14 June in Moenchengladbach against the Germans.

Two stages – From tomorrow Roberto Mancini will be involved in three days of work with about fifty players of national interest and on Friday 27 he awaits the 39 players called up, including Davide Frattesi of Sassuolo. The Roma players, engaged in the Conference League final with Feyenoord in Tirana on Wednesday, will reach Coverciano on Sunday 29. The players who are not called up for the match against Argentina will be able to benefit from two days of rest (May 31 and June 1) and then rejoining the group on Thursday 2 June.

The list – Goalkeepers: Alessio Cragno (Cagliari), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Psg), Alex Meret (Naples), Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa).

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Davide Calabria (Milan), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Naples), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Emerson Palmieri (Lyon), Alessandro Florenzi (Milan), Manuel Lazzari (Lazio), Luiz Felipe (Lazio), Gianluca Mancini (Rome), Leonardo Spinazzola (Rome).

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Rome), Davide Frattesi (Sassuolo), Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Rome), Matteo Pessina (Atalanta), Sandro Tonali (Milan), Marco Verratti ( Psg).

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Turin), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Gianluca Caprari (Verona), Lorenzo Insigne (Naples), Moise Kean (Juventus), Andrea Pinamonti (Empoli), Matteo Politano (Naples), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo), Gianluca Scamacca (Sassuolo), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio), Nicolò Zaniolo (Rome).