Mission accomplished and another barrier knocked down. The world of cycling has a new record holder of the hour: Ellen Van Dijk, the 35-year-old Dutchman of the Trek-Segafredo world time trial champion and European champion in the line, pedaled 49.254 km at the Grenchen velodrome (Switzerland). She clearly beat the primacy of the British Lowden (48,405) which in turn last year had snatched it from our Vittoria Bussi (48,007). Van Dijk was able to take advantage of excellent environmental conditions for the company – perceived 28 degrees and low pressure (a storm was coming) – by completing 197 laps of the track: and this is indirectly good news for Filippo Ganna as well, who predicted to attempt the assault on the Ora in August after the Tour right in Grenchen. Among the spectators there was also Marco, the father of the 25-year-old Piedmontese from Ineos-Grenadiers. The company was broadcast on the youtube channel of Luca Guercilena’s team: it was also an opportunity for spectators to make donations to the Greenhope association, which organizes events to entertain children with cancer. Finally, here are the first words in the neoprimatist: “I’m really happy. If I had felt better in the final part I would have accelerated further, but I was no longer perfect on the bike. But I gave my all, I have no regrets. I thank everyone who supported me and as the Trek slogan says ‘Go on a bike, have fun, feel good’ “.