Manchester United is experiencing a very complex year, the club does not have the slightest option of fighting for the Premier League title once the real contenders have radically distanced themselves, in addition, the Red Devils were left out of the Champions League and they did not even get the consolation prize, the Europa League, and the drama culminates in remembering that this team has already been eliminated from the Carabao Cup, that is, they only aspire to win the FA Cup.
Before this drama, the Glazer family, owners of the club, have made the decision to sell 25% of the team to the INEOS Group, placing Jim Ratcliffe, an English tycoon, as the new authority figure of the red institution. The Glazers and INEOS agreed that it will be Jim who has sporting control of United and the reality is that the Englishman is already making decisions regarding the team and the first of them is not to buy Amrabat for the next season.
The Moroccan arrived on loan with an option to buy from Fiorentina and the decision of the new board is not to pay the 40 million euros for his signing. United will respect the full loan until the end of the season, but there will be no more future for the containment in the squad, since it is considered that their performance is not optimal, at least not what Ratcliffe will demand from now on, this being the case , his departure is sentenced.
