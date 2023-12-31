The use of alcohol and drugs represents the cause of a large part of the car accidents that occur in Italy. But it is also a decisive factor when accidents involve users of bicycles, scooters or those who travel on foot: this is demonstrated by the study carried out by the Institute of Forensic Medicine of Verona from 2019 to today, which demonstrates how in Verona and Vicenza one in four accidents is caused by subjects who have exceeded the limits in the use of alcohol or who have used drugs.

The results of the study

Specifically, up 8,905 accidents 17.4% of those sampled tested positive for alcohol, while 17.6% tested positive for drugs. For this reason the Municipality of Verona has decided to move to structure an important awareness campaign: the objective is to attract citizens to more attention even when you sit on the handlebars of a bicycle, drive a scooter or simply go on foot under the influence of alcohol or narcotic or psychotropic substances.

Worrying data

And even the councilor for Security Stefania Zivelonghi agrees on how these emerge from this study worrying data. “Highlighting this is important because for the administration it has the objective of encouraging the use of soft mobility – commented – Too often there is a lack of awareness of the risks, and research values ​​show that the number of accidents with soft mobility vehicles under the influence of alcohol and drugs is far higher than that found in cars. Our objective is to increase the awareness of those who use these means of what can happen, also in view of a future tightening of the rules of the highway code. For this reason, the social campaign designed by the Administration to raise awareness as many users comes to life, with particular attention and direct involvement of young people”.

Awareness campaign

To his words were added those of the Commander of the Local Police, Luigi Altamura, who highlighted how the worrying data is due to the increase in scooter accidentscaused above all by impaired driving caused by alcohol and drugs. “In some cases we even witness autonomous spills with analyzes that detect a blood alcohol level 5 or 6 times higher than average – has explained – The Administration is committed to combating this phenomenon also through awareness campaigns aimed at reminding that micromobility vehicles are, to all intents and purposes, vehicles, with consequent reports and sanctions. In January the examination of 760 amendments related to the new Highway Code will begin, which will lead to a tightening of criminal sanctions which will be more incisive”.