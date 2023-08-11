Meloni, holidays in a farmhouse in Ceglie Messapica. Between friselle, glasses and the Italy to come

Georgia Melons chose it again Puglia for his summer holidays. The premier will stay at Ceglie Messapica in the province of Toasts, in the splendid Valle d’Itria. It is – reports Il Quotidiano di Puglia – exactly the same place from which yours left last summer race for Palazzo Chigi. A year ago, when the electoral campaign was raging, the sortie in Puglia was several times, between July and Septemberand more nuanced: holidays in a resort Alezio and an aperitif at the Blanc cafè of Gallipolibut most of all the interview at the political event “La Piazza” in Ceglie Messapica, held by the director of Affaritaliani.it Angelo Maria Perrino.



The news on the holidays of the premier in Ceglie Messapica (Brindisi) in the Quotidiano di Puglia



Event that this year will be staged from 26 to 28 August and will see parade several ministers: the two Deputy Prime Ministers Antonio Tajani (Foreign) and Matthew Salvini (Infrastructure), Raphael Dense (European Affairs) and then Gennaro Sangiuliano (Culture), Adolfo bear (Enterprises), Navy Cauldron (Work). Not a hit and run: everyone, or almost everyone, will take the opportunity to enjoy a slice of Puglia. Friselle, glasses and the Italy to come. Ceglie then – either for “La Piazza”, or because it is in the heart of the cool Valle d’Itria or you want why the city of Rocco Casalinothe man who whispered strategies to Joseph With you premier – has long been sort of summer crossroads of politics and power.

