Manchester United will play their first game of the season at home, at Old Trafford. The Red Devils will hope to start the Premier League with a victory at home in front of their fans. Here we leave all the information to take into account for the meeting.
Where is Manchester United vs Brighton? The match will be played at Old Trafford, with a capacity of 74,879 spectators.
When and what time is Manchester United vs Brighton? The match will be played on Sunday, August 7, The match will be at 3:00 p.m. in Spain, 8:00 a.m. in Mexico and 10:00 a.m. in Argentina
On which TV channel can I watch Manchester United vs Brighton? In Spain you can watch the game through DAZN; In South America you can follow the game for ESPN and Star+
MANCHESTER UNITED
With this game, the new Red Devils manager, Erik Ten Hag, will make his debut in the Premier League official.
Martial, Williams and Mengi will not be available for this match due to injuries.
The Dutch coach will not start Cristiano Ronaldo as he describes as “unacceptable” the attitude that the player has shown in this preseason. For what he will punish him with the bench in the league debut
BRIGHTON
Moder will not be present for this match due to knee problems. The player will be out of the pitch until the end of February.
Brighton have recently entered a large amount of money in their accounts, about 65 million euros, since Cucurella has signed for Chelsea.
Man Utd: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Sancho, Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes; Rashford.
Brighton: Robert Sanchez; March, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Lamptey; Mac Allister, Trossard, Moises Caicedo; Undav, Welbeck
Manchester United 2 – 1 Brighton
