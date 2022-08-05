Marvel’s Spider-Man for PC was shown with some images coming from a leak, published on Twitter perhaps by mistake by a user who is obviously already in possession of the game: it is likely a review code.

The shots come from a setup widescreen and showcase one of the new PC features of Marvel’s Spider-Man, which supports this type of resolution giving us a view never so wide on the map of New York.

There isn’t much else to be revealed by the screenshots – you can see the stained glass windows with reflections in ray tracinghowever, also present in the remastered for PS5but otherwise it is hard to make precise comparisons due to the small size of the images.

Not bad, however: starting from August 12 we will be able to make all the comparisons we want, since Marvel’s Spider-Man will be officially available on Steam.