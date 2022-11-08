Manchester United vs Aston Villa: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible line-ups and forecast

The Man Utd he wants his revenge. And it is not for less, since the red devils they saw as one of the teams that was demonstrating the lowest level so far in the premier leaguethe Aston Villa F.C.took the cat to the water, thus achieving Unai Emery the 3 points in his debut as coach of the club birmingham.
This is the meeting of the third day of the EFL Cup (the former English League Cup), now known as Carabao Cup, a competition played between the teams of the first four categories of English football. Everything points to Erik ten Hag and his players will have a difficult encounter, since Emery goes with everything to rescue Aston Villa.
Date: Thursday, November 10
Location: Manchester, England
Stadium: Old Trafford
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. Spain, 5:00 p.m. Argentina, 2:00 p.m. Mexico
Channel: DAZN in Spain, ESPN in Argentina and Mexico.
MANCHESTER UNITED: 1 win
ASTON VILLA: 2 wins
TIES: 2 ties
Those from ten Hag are playing their first game in the Carabao Cup (they qualified directly for the 3rd round having played in European competitions) against a rival that has been a difficult bone for them to crack lately. The 3 – 1 against, in which United’s only goal was thanks to an own goal from Aston Villa, is difficult to digest, even more so for a Cristiano Ronaldo that, although he started, he could not find the goal, and was only the protagonist of the match due to a hook with Tyrone Mings, rival defense. Meanwhile, the rumors of a hypothetical departure of the Portuguese continue to grow.
Goalie: David De Gea
Defenses: Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Maguire, Dalot
Media: Eriksen, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes
Forwards: Rashford, Anthony, Sancho
Those from Birmingham needed a shock to get out of the difficult situation in which they found themselves and everything indicates that Unai Emery may be the one chosen for it. Unpretentious, if Aston Villa manage to play like they did on Sunday at home to United, they won’t have to worry about being lower down the table any longer.
Goalie: Damian Martinez
Defenses: Digne, Mings, Konsa, Cash
Media: Dendoncker, Douglas Luiz, McGinn
Forwards: Bailey, Watkins, Buendia
The push of fresh air that Emery brings to Birmingham will be able to combat an irregular Manchester United that can’t quite find their game.
Manchester United 1-2 Aston Villa
