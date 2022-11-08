Manchester United vs Aston Villa: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible line-ups and forecast

This is the meeting of the third day of the EFL Cup (the former English League Cup), now known as Carabao Cup, a competition played between the teams of the first four categories of English football. Everything points to Erik ten Hag and his players will have a difficult encounter, since Emery goes with everything to rescue Aston Villa.

ASTON VILLA: 2 wins

TIES: 2 ties

Manchester United 1-2 Aston Villa