Manchester United: ‘the dressing room is on fire’, brutal fight between players

Manchester United, to the final.
Four footballers got into a fight.
The bad times in the Manchester United do not stop. This Tuesday there was news of a fight between several players, after the defeat with the Brighton1-3.
It has not been a good start for the club in the Premier League. First, the scandal with Greenwood and Antony and Sancho that doesn’t play (Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía: how much did they spend on their ‘cows’ in Croatia? A fortune!)(Shakira, strong confession: she talked about the ‘hard’ year, while Piqué is with Clara Chía)
What is known
“Maguire stripped of the captaincy and adding only six points in the first 5 days of Premier League, The atmosphere in the club is very heated. So much so that it ended in internal confrontations,” says Sport de Barcelona.
And he adds: “As ‘The Sun’ explains, a new defeat in the league championship against Brighton, in Old Trafford and by 1-3, which provoked boos from their own fans, it ended the patience of several players, who faced each other in a locker room that is on fire.
The information warns that Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay “They had a strong argument once the meeting was over. But it was not the only one, since Lisandro Martínez and Victor Lindelof They also got into a fight.”
(Colombia National Team: Néstor Lorenzo has a plan to change headquarters)
