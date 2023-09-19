Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Manchester United: ‘the dressing room is on fire’, brutal fight between players

September 19, 2023
Four footballers got into a fight.

The bad times in the Manchester United do not stop. This Tuesday there was news of a fight between several players, after the defeat with the Brighton1-3.

It has not been a good start for the club in the Premier League. First, the scandal with Greenwood and Antony and Sancho that doesn't play

What is known

“Maguire stripped of the captaincy and adding only six points in the first 5 days of Premier League, The atmosphere in the club is very heated. So much so that it ended in internal confrontations,” says Sport de Barcelona.

And he adds: “As ‘The Sun’ explains, a new defeat in the league championship against Brighton, in Old Trafford and by 1-3, which provoked boos from their own fans, it ended the patience of several players, who faced each other in a locker room that is on fire.

The information warns that Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay “They had a strong argument once the meeting was over. But it was not the only one, since Lisandro Martínez and Victor Lindelof They also got into a fight.”
(Colombia National Team: Néstor Lorenzo has a plan to change headquarters)

