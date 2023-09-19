Dengue cases are rising in Italy. “There are 27 confirmed cases transmitted locally in Italy and notified on September 18th. These cases refer to three unconnected transmission episodes in the province of Lodi (21 confirmed cases), in the province of Latina (2 cases) and in the province of Rome (4 cases with exposures in different parts of the metropolitan city of Rome for which investigations are underway to verify any epidemiological links). All cases have recovered or are improving. Since the beginning of the year, 181 cases of Dengue imported from other countries have also been reported”. This was reported in the Dengue fever bulletin updated today by the Higher Institute of Health (ISS).

There Dengue virus transmission this season “is supported by climatic conditions favorable to the proliferation of its vector, the Aedes albopictus mosquito, now present in much of Europe – recalls the ISS – In all cases, disinfestation measures against mosquitoes have been carried out and, in the areas where transmission has occurred local, all the preventive measures required to protect transplants and transfusions have been activated. In 2023, in addition to Italy, outbreaks of autochthonous Dengue were reported in France. In past years outbreaks of this type have been confirmed in several European countries including Croatia, France, Spain and Italy”-