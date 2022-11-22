Manchester United officially terminates Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract

Manchester United have officially terminated the contract of Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo. This is reported on site commands.

“Cristiano Ronaldo must leave Manchester United by mutual agreement with immediate effect,” the statement said. The club thanked the striker for his contribution to the development of Manchester United and wished him success in the future.

On November 21, the Portuguese responded to criticism over statements about the English team with the phrase “I speak when I want.” “If I had to prove something at 37 years and eight months old, I would be worried,” he said.

On November 14, Ronaldo accused Manchester United of betrayal. He also stated that he did not respect the head coach of the Mancunians, Eric ten Hag.

Ronaldo played for Manchester United from 2003 to 2009 before returning to the team in 2021. In total, he played 346 matches for the club, scored 145 goals, won the Champions League and became the champion of England three times.