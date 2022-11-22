An angry mob nearly lynched a tourist who climbed the 365 steps of Castillo de Kukulcán without permission, one of the new seven wonders of the modern world that is located in the archaeological zone of Chichén ItzáSoutheast of Mexico.

With whistles and shouts of “jail, jail, jail”, “lock her up” and “sacrifice, sacrifice”, the crowd, gathered on the Chichén Itzá esplanade, expressed their anger “because that woman does not respect the rules”.

The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) has prohibited climbing the sacred Mayan building since 2008, installing a security cordon around it and announcing fines ranging from 50,000 (about $2,558) to 100,000 Mexican pesos (about $5,115), depending on the damage caused to the structure.

The tourist of unknown origin climbed to the top of the majestic building and began to dance, which further angered Mexican and foreign visitors who were enjoying the day off.

INAH authorities have not yet provided reports of the incident, so the crowd continues to demand jail and expulsion from Yucatan “and if it is from abroad, leave Mexico,” shouted those present.

In previous incidents, the INAH reported that it would be punished in accordance with the Federal Law on Monuments and Archaeological, Artistic and Historical Zones which, in its Chapter VI, establishes the penalties and sanctions against those who damage or exploit immovable archaeological monuments without authorization from the Institute. .

Why can’t you climb the pyramid at Chichén Itzá?



Since 2008, by order of the Federal government, tourists and visitors in the different archaeological zones of the country have been prohibited from climbing pyramids or monuments, for conservation reasons.

Similarly, according to article 55 of the Federal Law on Archaeological, Artistic and Historical Monuments, the penalty for climbing the pyramid ranges from 100 pesos to 50 thousand pesos.

EFE AND THE UNIVERSAL (MEXICO) / GDA