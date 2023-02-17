fThere is a purchase offer from Qatar for the traditional English club Manchester United. Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani confirmed in a press release on Friday evening “that he has submitted an offer for 100 per cent of Manchester United Football Club”. The US owners of the English football club, the Glazer family, announced last year that they were open to offers.

According to the announcement, bank boss Al Thani, who was trained in England, wants to handle the purchase through his Nine Two Foundation. “The offer envisages returning the club to its former glory, both on and off the pitch,” it said. It is the second offer for Manchester United to be made public, after British businessman Jim Ratcliffe expressed interest.

Reports: Saudi Arabia is also interested

A lot of money is flowing into football from Qatar, which hosted the World Cup last year. This is most obvious at Paris Saint-Germain. The Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) fund joined the French club in 2011.

According to media reports, Saudi Arabia has also entered the takeover gamble for Manchester United. The British newspaper Daily Telegraph reports an interest from the Saudis, who as a consortium have already bought Premier League rivals Newcastle United for the equivalent of 360 million euros. Interested parties have until Friday to submit an offer.

United has a history of working with Saudi Telecom, the Asian country’s largest telecommunications company. At league rivals Newcastle, the consortium that owns 80 percent is Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

The American Glazer family, who completed their takeover of the 20-time English champions in 2005, announced in November that they would sell the club if offered.







Allegedly, the Glazers demand 5.6 billion euros, a sale for this amount would be tantamount to the most expensive deal in sports history to date. United have not won the Premier League since 2013 and have not clinched a title since 2017. Erik ten Hag’s team is currently third in the table.