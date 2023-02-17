Manchester United, one of England’s biggest football clubs, may fall into Qatari hands. A consortium led by Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has announced that it has made a bid for the club where Erik ten Hag is the trainer. The intention is to take over the club for 100 percent.

“Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani confirms that he has made a bid for Manchester United Football Club,” a statement read. Details are not given further. According to reports in the English media, this would be an amount of 6 billion euros. Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is the chairman of the Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB).

At Manchester United, the Dutch Wout Weghorst, Donny van de Beek and Tyrell Malacia, among others, play. The club is currently third in the Premier League. Ten Hag’s team played a draw at FC Barcelona (2-2) in the Europa League on Thursday.

See also Really nobody believes Mercedes anymore

“This bid aims to return the club to its heyday, both on and off the field,” said a statement from the sheikh. It is a no-debt offer with the intention of investing in the teams, training complex, stadium, infrastructure, supporter experience and the communities the club supports.”

Glazer family

The American Glazer family has owned Manchester United since May 2005. In November last year, the family announced that it was considering a sale. British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe announced in mid-January that he would be a candidate to take over the English superpower with his company Ineos.

Most Premier League clubs are foreign-owned. That does not apply to Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

