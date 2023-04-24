Manchester United qualified for the FA Cup final by defeating Brighton on penalties (0-0, 7-6), this Sunday at Wembley, where they will face their neighbors from Manchester City in the final on June 3.

The ‘Red Devils’ won the first penalty session in their history in the FA Cup thanks to Solly March’s failure on the ‘Seagulls’ seventh launch, while Victor Lindelöf did not forgive moments later.

“I feel great, it was a great relief. I am very happy for the victory and to be in the final, I have confidence in myself and I knew what penalty I wanted to take,” Lindelof said. After the elimination in the quarterfinals of the Europa League with a 3-0 defeat against Sevilla on Thursday, Erik ten Hag’s United came out on top in the same stadium where they won the League Cup against Newcastle (2-0) in February.



“It will be a great match against one of the best teams in Europe, in the world… But we already showed when we played against them at home that we can beat them,” Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea said of the final. At Wembley the Red Devils crashed against a Brighton that seduces in the Premier League and that they were looking for the second final in their history, 40 years after the loss against United, 4-0 in a match that had to be repeated after a 2-2 draw.

But this Sunday’s duel did not meet expectations, with no rhythm on either side. The southern team took care of possession, their specialty, while United sought to damage the counter, but lacked precision in their last moves.

Julio Enciso tried

A shot from Paraguayan 19-year-old Julio Enciso on the half hour raised Seagulls fans, but it went wide. In the second part he met De Gea (56). On the part of United, the offensive balance was not much more enthusiastic. At the end of the first half, a cross shot by Bruno Fernandes (44), a 30-meter lob by Anthony Martial (45+1) and a low shot by Christian Eriksen that Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sánchez (45+2) kicked out.

The extension became inevitable. Ten Hag tried to take advantage of his depth on the bench with five changes, while Roberto de Zerbi only made two. The results were not spectacular for the Red Devils. Although a shot from Marcus Rashford forced Sanchez into a stretch just before the extra time break. Finally, the penalties smiled at the Red Devils, who will challenge their neighbor in a spectacular final at Wembley.

AFP

