After the defeat against Club Deportivo Guadalajara on matchday 16, Deportivo Cruz Azul commanded by Ricardo Ferretti Consumed two consecutive defeats in the final stretch of the regular phase, however, despite this, they still have a chance to have a place in the playoffs.
In fact, the Brazilian coach was positive and made it clear his goal was to be placed in the best position in the reclassification, since practically the best position they can aspire to with one game remaining is eighth.
“Time is short, but there is still hope. We are not yet in the Liguilla, I am thinking that we qualify for the playoffs, seek to play the exact match to go to the Liguilla and there we will face the best for position and hopefully we can have a better football””
– Ricardo Ferretti.
Despite the fact that the Sacred Flock managed to overcome the game that for a moment his team had already won, the sky-blue strategist considered that they were not inferior to the local team, he even pointed out that his team had the possibility of finishing with a superior advantage, but Obviously they couldn’t do it.
“We took the ball from Chivas and we even had to finish with a bigger advantage. In the second half we gave the initiative to Chivas who got motivated with the first goal. This is won with goals and they did enough to win. I don’t think they were so superior to us, I think we had more arrivals, more everything, but we didn’t put it in, ”he assured.
Now the coach’s attention is focused on getting the best result on the last date of the regular phase where their position in the standings will be defined and where they hope to remain in eighth position.
