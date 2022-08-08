The Order of Journalists (OdG) of the Campania with a press release reported by HANDLE once again distances himself from Aurelio De Laurentiis , blue patron. The reason, this time, is a bad answer given to a colleague of Channel 21 . Let’s read the note in its entirety.

(ANSA) – NAPLES, 08 AUG – “Aurelio De Laurentis never misses an opportunity to show his usual rudeness towards journalists”: so, in a note, the Order of Campania takes sides “once again alongside Canale 21 after the performance of the Napoli president who, faced with a simple question from his colleague Manuel Parlato, decided to stand up again”. ” ‘At Canale 21 some journalists are intelligent and others are not “..these are the words of the president of Napoli, reported in the note of the Order they represent “a brilliant exercise in style that deserves no further comments “. (HANDLE).