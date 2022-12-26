Uruguayan midfielder Fernando Gorriaranhas been one of the best in his position in Mexican soccer in recent seasons, so much so that he has been wanted by a large number of clubs since then.
For several tournaments, the former Santos Laguna player was linked to various clubs such as Club América and Rayados de Monterrey, but he finally ended up being hired by the UANL Tigres who wanted to rejuvenate and give their midfield more internal competition.
Faced with this situation, many wonder what was the reason that motivated him to be part of the San Nicolás de los Garza ensemble. It should be noted that the Uruguayan was already able to debut with the feline shirt in the Cup for Mexico, waiting for his official presentation in the Clausura 2023 that starts in early January.
The footballer confirmed it in an interview for the newspaper The North and assured that for him the cats are a great team and the most important in Mexico, for which he decided to be part of the team that is commanded by Diego Cocca in a new sporting stage.
“It’s a big team, the kind of players there are, the fans, for me Tigres is the most important team in Mexico, we are the best, I come to a club that has the obligation to always win, it’s nice to play with that pressure” , indicated.
The 28-year-old player signed a contract with Nuevo León until the summer of 2026 and they paid almost 13 million dollars for his services to the Torreón entity where he spent the last three years of his career and that led him to be one of the best midfielders in Aztec football that led him to be part of his team.
