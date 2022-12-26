“It’s a big team, the kind of players there are, the fans, for me Tigres is the most important team in Mexico, we are the best, I come to a club that has the obligation to always win, it’s nice to play with that pressure. “

Fernando Gorriarán on why he chose Tigres. pic.twitter.com/MNfFRt4rYI

— :.:.:.:FAFHOO:.:.:.: (@Fafhoo) December 22, 2022