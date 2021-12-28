Red devils Y Clarets They will close their 2021 this Thursday in the stake corresponding to matchday 20 of the Premier League. They arrive with the aim of getting closer to European positions and getting out of relegation, respectively.
Manchester United and Burnley will meet for the 50th time in their history in a duel decanted for the first (23 vs 13) in the historical record, in addition to having left 13 tables. At Old Trafford there have been 25 games, with 12 home wins, five visitors and eight draws. The scoring balance also stays at home, with a 57-40.
On which TV channel can I watch Manchester United – Burnley?
In Spain It can be seen on the DAZN channel of Movistar + from 9:15 p.m.
In Mexico It can be seen on Sky HD from 2:15 p.m.
ESPN will broadcast the match on Peru and Colombia (14:15), Venezuela (15:15) and Argentina (16:15).
In U.S can be seen on NBCSN and Universo in the time bracket between The Angels (12:15 p.m.) and New York (15:15).
How can I stream Manchester United – Burnley?
In Spain It can be followed on the website and the DAZN and Movistar + app.
In Mexico it can be followed on Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
In Latin America it can be followed on Star +.
In U.S It can be followed on Universo NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, the NBC Sports website and app.
Where will Manchester United – Burnley take place?
The scene of the meeting will be Old Trafford, the usual fiefdom of the Red devils with capacity for 74,879 spectators. Except for last minute news, there will be no capacity restrictions despite the fact that some matches have already had to be suspended due to COVID-19 infections in the Premier League.
What was the last result between Manchester United and Burnley?
The most recent confrontation between both teams was on April 18, 2021, on the 18th day of the previous edition of the English national championship. On that occasion, the Red devils They prevailed (3-1) with a double from Mason Greenwood and a goal from Edinson Cavani. James Tarkowski established the provisional equalizer in a clash where all the goals came in the second half.
MANCHESTER UNITED
Those of Old Trafford come to tie in Newcastle, although previously they had added three victories. More than two weeks of inactivity as a result of the suspended days helped to lose some competitive rhythm.
They are the eighth best local, along with Leicester, Aston Villa and Everton, after having achieved 13 points out of 24 possible. In addition, he is the tenth highest scorer (14) before his fans and the eighth worst in terms of so many conceded (13), along with Everton.
Ralf Rangnick will not be able to count on Victor Lindelöf, Paul Pogba and Tahith Chong due to injury, along with the suspended Bruno Fernandes when he sees the fifth cartuilina in the league. In addition, Frederico Rodrigues “Fred”, Scott McTominay, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luke Shaw will have to be careful to be warned with four yellows.
BURNLEY
They have been unable to win in their last five games, the triumph (3-1) against Brentford six years ago being the only one of the year in the Premier League. However, in the most recent ones he accumulates four draws and one defeat. Four crashes have been called up to date.
They are the second worst visitor, with four points scored out of 24 possible. Together with Newcastle United, they are the only club that have yet to win away from home so far this year. Tie with the Magpies in the third-to-last place in the scoring table away from their stadium (6) and is the eighth best in terms of goals conceded (13).
Sean Dyche will not be able to count on Connor Roberts. Josh Brownhill is on alert and will miss the next game if he receives a warning.
MANCHESTER UNITED (1-4-4-2)
David De Gea – Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Raphaël Varane, Diogo Dalot – Nemanja Matic, Frederico Rodrigues “Fred” – Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford – Cristiano Ronaldo, Mason Greenwood
BURNLEY (1-4-4-2)
Nick Pope – Charlie Taylor, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Matthew Lowton – Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill – Dwight McNeill, Jóhann Berg Gudmundsson – Chris Wood, Maxwell Cornet
The dynamics of both teams invite us to think that it is most likely a local victory and that the results with the new coach continue to accompany them. It is possible that Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial could have their last minutes with the club, since they have sounded to go out in a winter market that will last throughout the month of January.
Prediction: Manchester United 3 – 0 Burnley
#Manchester #UnitedBurnley #schedule #channel #Spain #Mexico #South #America #streaming #forecast
Leave a Reply