The Mancunian team and the Liverpool team will face each other in a tough day that is very important for both. The Manchester team is now just two points behind the leader, and a failure would mean not only moving away from the title again, but also being overtaken by Arsenal, tied on points with them. For its part, Everton, one point away from getting out of relegation, behind Luton Town, needs victory to be able to get out of the hole it is in due to the 10-point penalty it suffered.
Manchester City vs Everton match information
City: Manchester, England
Stadium: Etihad Stadium
Date: Saturday February 10
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. (Spain), 5:00 p.m. (Argentina), 2:00 p.m. (Mexico)
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
How can you watch Manchester City vs Everton on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Manchester City vs Everton on television in Argentina?
Star+
How can you watch Manchester City vs Everton on television in Mexico?
Paramount+
How can you watch Manchester City vs Everton on television in the United States?
C.B.S.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Brentford
|
Victory 1-3
|
Premier League
|
Burnley
|
3-1 victory
|
Premier League
|
Tottenham
|
0-1 victory
|
FA Cup
|
Newcastle
|
Victory 2-3
|
Premier League
|
HuddersfieldEdit
|
5-0 victory
|
FA Cup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Tottenham
|
2-2 draw
|
Premier League
|
Fulham
|
1-1 draw
|
Premier League
|
Luton Town
|
Defeat 1-2
|
FA Cup
|
Crystal Palace
|
1-0 victory
|
FA Cup
|
Aston Villa
|
0-0 draw
|
Premier League
Manchester City: Manchester City will have no injuries or suspensions for this match.
Everton: André Gomes, Dele Alli, Arnaut Danjuma and Amadou Onana
Manchester City:Ederson, Walker, Gvardiol, Días, Aké, Rodri, Julián Álvarez, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Foden and Haaland.
Everton: Jordan Pickford, Ben Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Ashley Young, Gueye, Jack Harrison, James Garner, Dwight Mcneil and Calvert-Lewin.
Manchester City 2-0 Everton. The Toffees team knows how to lock themselves in at the back very well, and under the direction of Sean Dyche they have managed to play football that, although for some it is not the most attractive, it is useful, at least for short-term objectives to save themselves after the sanction suffered. this year. But despite everything, playing at City's home is still very complicated, and even more so if the Cityzens are playing for the lead.
