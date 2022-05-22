Manchester City vs. Aston Villa: see the goals of the game in the Premier League

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Manchester City vs. Real Madrid.
Manchester City vs. Real Madrid.
Pep Guardiola’s cast goes for the title
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 22, 2022, 10:52 AM
Manchester City must win or draw this Sunday, at 10 am, in their match against Aston Villa if you want to end the season with the only title you have a chance at: the Premier League.
Asrton Villa started winning with this goal by Matty Cash, at minute 37.
Aston Villa appears with Matty Cash to give life to Liverpool who, if they win against Wolves, would be lifting the Premier League 21/22.pic.twitter.com/rB2ZUga4Ub
—Colombia Analytics (@Colanalytics) May 22, 2022
May 22, 2022, 10:52 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Manchester #City #Aston #Villa #goals #game #Premier #League
Leave a Reply