Today was Ángel Di María’s last time in the PSG shirt, a farewell that lives up to his legacy.

It was 205 goals + assists in 295 games. HISTORICAL top assister of the club, 5 Ligue 1, 5 Coupe de France, 4 Coupe de Ligue and 4 Trophée des Champions.

— Sudanalytics (@sudanalytics_) May 21, 2022