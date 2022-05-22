Ángel Di María’s time at PSG has come to an end. The club decided not to renew his contract and the Argentine player will keep the pass in his possession. Although his pending debt was to be able to win the Champions League, he said goodbye through the front door and with impressive numbers.
Fideo arrived in 2015 from Manchester United and exceeded expectations. After seven years at the club, he says goodbye as the maximum assistant in history and having won 18 titles as a PSG player.
From the day of his debut, the Argentine played 295 games, he converted 92 goals and left 112 assists. A figure that puts him in the great history of the club and that led to his being applauded throughout the stadium at his farewell.
The future of Di Maria would be in the Juventus, who would bet on him. Despite his 34 years, he remains valid and will seek to prove it in the Italian club. This will be his first experience in Serie A and he will be looking to leave his mark.
“I am very happy, very happy to be able to finish my last game with a goal and an assist. Being able to enjoy all this is something very nice for me. After seven wonderful years for me and my family, leaving in this way is unforgettable.“He declared between tears after his farewell.
