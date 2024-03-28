Matchday 30 of the Premier League brings us Manchester City vs Arsenal, the match that everyone wants to see in English football. First and third place face each other in a duel that promises to be exciting, with one point separating both teams. For its part, the team led by Pep Guardiola is launching into this stretch of the season, with more than 20 games in a row without losing, the team has found balance and some players are performing at a high level, with the threat of Halaand is always present, so they will surely come out with everything to leave the three points at home.
On the other hand, Arteta's team commands the league standings, and is aware that a victory in this match would mean a blow to the table in the fight for the title, although far from definitive. We will see the eleven that the Spanish coach opts for, with the main question being the player who will occupy the reference position at the top of the team.
City: Manchester
Stadium: Etihad Stadium
Date: Sunday March 31
Schedule: 17:30 in Spain, 13:30 in Argentina, 10:30 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
DAZN, DAZN 1 by Movistar+
ESPN, Star+
Paramount+
UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes Live, NBC, UNIVERSO NOW
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Newcastle
|
2-0V
|
FA Cup
|
Liverpool
|
1-1
|
Premier League
|
Copenhagen
|
3-1V
|
Champions League
|
Manchester United
|
3-1V
|
Premier League
|
Luton Town
|
2-6V
|
FA Cup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Porto
|
1-0 (4-2) V
|
Champions League
|
Brentford
|
2-1V
|
Premier League
|
Sheffield United
|
0-6V
|
Premier League
|
Newcastle
|
4-1V
|
Premier League
|
Porto
|
1-0 D
|
Champions League
Manchester City: Ederson with thigh problems. Several players are doubtful after the national team break. Stones with an ankle injury, Kyle Walker with a muscle problem, Akanji with muscle problems, Matheus Nunes with foot problems, Bernardo Silva and Ruben Días with overloads.
Arsenal: Timber with a torn cruciate ligament. Martinelli and Saka will be a doubt until the last minute.
Manchester City: Ortega, Rico Lewis, Akanji, Ruben Días, Gvardiol, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Doku, Haaland.
Arsenal: Raya, Ben White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Havertz, Trossard.
Manchester City 1-1 Arsenal
