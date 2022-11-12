The Brentfordwho had not won away in their previous seven attempts, prevailed at the Etihad Stadium against a Manchester City distressed, who succumbed to the greater intensity of his rival, to the ‘vacation’ in advance of Erling Haland and the success of Ivan Toney, one of those discarded by Gareth Southgatewho scored two goals and was about to sign a ‘triple’.

One week before the start of the World Cup, with ten of its eleven starters called up for Qatar, City was prey to ‘pre-World Cup panic’, that unconscious feeling that any situation can frustrate the most important event of the year, and Brentford he wanted to take advantage of what was probably his only chance at the Etihad.

of not believing

because the set of Thomas Frank had not won as a visitor and Pep Guardiola’s men had reached the club’s home record, with 16 consecutive games undefeated in all competitions.

How to match such disparate backgrounds? With intensity and direct game. With a much more determined attitude, the ‘bees’ had two heads up that Ederson saved in the first six minutes and hit the third, a free kick near the center of the field launched with a long shot by David Raya -one of the characteristics that lead him to the World Cup with Spain- which Ben Mee extended with a header Ivan Toneybehind Aymeric Laporte (m.16).

He tried to activate himself from Guardiola’s team, mainly through the Portuguese Bernardo Silva, but Erling Haaland was run over and disconnected, he finished the first part with more penalty claims – for three actions at the limit of Rico Henryand- what shots on goal (two).

Phil Foden, however, he was right with the second, moments before the break, to give the English champion a bit of calm.

Therefore, in the second half, he was not spared the scare of seeing Laporte lying bleeding on the pitch, after colliding with a rival’s elbow that did not prevent him from continuing to play with a bandage on his head, nor from the feeling of being vulnerable to the counterattack -Laporte himself avoided a shot at empty goal by Toney (m.71)-, despite the fact that he multiplied his arrivals in the area.

David Raya, in addition, continued to prolong Brentford’s hopes of scoring, so with Haaland unrecognizable, Guardiola turned to the Argentine Julian Alvarez for the final siege. A bugle call in the ten minutes of extension that the referee gave that, on the contrary, served Ivan Toney to finish disarming the

City on the counter, with a goal (m.98) that did not end in a hat-trick due to a clearance almost over De Bruyne’s line, in the chaotic final minutes of a City that arrives in trouble at the World Cup break.



