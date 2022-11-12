Without mercy: Barcelona fans destroy a bar in Pamplona, ​​video

The Barcelona had a complicated clash after coming back against Osasuna with goals from Pedri and Raphinha (1-2), after the expulsion of the Pole Robert Lewandowski half an hour later he put some azulgranas against the ropes, but not everything was good.

The victory gives the Catalan club the option of going to Qatar World Cup as leader of the Spanish tournament, on the day of the farewell of Gerard Piquéwho was sent off during the break as a substitute for rebuking the referee.

(I hammered, ‘you broke my heart’: striking viral video of the defender’s party)

(Hard story of the Colombian cyclist who won the packaging to death)

The night was propitious for an Osasuna in full swing to give the surprise against a Barcelona with numerous players who will compete in the World Cup in Qatar and who perhaps already had their heads in the most important event in this sport on a global level.

heavy riots

The locals made their intentions clear from the start. Moncayola shot on goal and his shot was deflected by a Barça defender for a corner. Rubén García prepared to serve from the corner so that David Garcia won the mark to Busquets.

The Barcelona fans were also protagonists, as they entered a bar, looted it and grabbed fists with their Osasuna counterparts.

The local police were aware of the events and managed to calm the waters, dispersing the fans.

(Byron Castillo pays for it: drastic sanction against him in Ecuador)(Scandal: player misses the World Cup in Qatar due to an orgy, video)

Borrell’s garden. Barcelona ultras vandalize a bar in Pamplona and assault local team supporters before the game this week. pic.twitter.com/NHZln1V8W8 – Javier García 随 风 (@javihagen) November 11, 2022

Sports