Thursday, August 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Manchester City, led by Guardiola, celebrates the first Super Cup in its history

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 17, 2023
in Sports
0
Manchester City, led by Guardiola, celebrates the first Super Cup in its history

Close


Close

Manchester City, champion of the Super Cup

Manchester City, champion of the Super Cup.

Manchester City, champion of the Super Cup.

The English team, winner of the Champions League, continues to party in Europe.

The Manchester City squad, led by Spanish coach Pep Guardiola, celebrated on the pitch of the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in Piraeus (Greece) the milestone of having won their first European Super Cupby winning the penalty shootout (5-4) against Sevilla.

ADVANCE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Manchester #City #led #Guardiola #celebrates #Super #Cup #history

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result