The movie ‘Blue Beetle’ arrives this week in theaters and, before its premiere, has generated great expectations on social networks, where fans of the Superheros They have spread it with memes and comments after seeing that DC and Warner Bros. did not promote the film much. However, in addition to this, there is now much more interest in ‘Blue Beetle’ for Peruvians, because the film will feature in its soundtrack a famous rock song of our country.

What is the Peruvian rock song that plays in ‘Blue Beetle’?

It is a song that belongs to the rock group The Saicoswhose name is ‘Demolition’which premiered in 1964. As Erwin Flores and César ‘Papi Saico’ Castrillón commented for La República, neither of them knew that their composition was included in the film’s soundtrack ‘Blue Beetle’.

When does ‘Blue Beetle’ premiere in Peru?

‘Blue Beetle’the new film of DC UniverseIt opens tomorrow Thursday August 17, in the movie theaters of our country; while in Mexico, the United States and Spain, it will arrive a day later, that is, on Friday, August 18.

What is ‘Blue Beetle’ about?

This says the official synopsis of ‘Blue Beetle’: “Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña), recently graduated from university, returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to discover that the house is not exactly as he left it. While searching To find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotech: the Beetle.When the Beetle suddenly chooses Jaime as its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with incredible armor capable of powers extraordinary and unpredictable, forever changing his fate when he becomes the superhero BLUE BEETLE.”

